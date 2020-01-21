The senior one entry points are expected to be hiked by the Uganda National Examination board.

Most schools especially traditional schools across the country are expected to hike the cut off points for senior one entrants following the improved performance that was registered by the Uganda national examination board.

According to the 2019 primary leaving examinations, 90.1 percent of pupils passed the exams.

The commissioner secondary education, Sam Kuloba says that schools determine their cut off points basing on the performance of the pupils and the number of applicants who ask for admission in their schools.

He says that in cases where pupils perform well, schools tend to hike their points.

The ministry of education has set 23 and 24 January as the selection date for senior one.