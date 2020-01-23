School heads from across the country will this morning converge at the UMA show grounds for the selection of senior one students.

These are to be selected from the over 617,000 pupils who passed the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations, whose results were released last week by the national examinations body- UNEB.

The permanent secretary at the ministry of education Alex Kakooza says they expect all headteachers to be fair to the pupils and get them placements on merit.

He says they should not take bribes from parents as inducement for their children’s placement but consider those who qualify.