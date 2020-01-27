A panel of seven Justices of the Supreme court led by Dr. Esther Kisakye has been named to hear an application seeking to stay the execution of the recent Constitutional Court decision which nullified the election of six MPs from newly created municipalities.

According to the notice issued by the Acting Assistant Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nansambu, other justices include Stella Arach Amoko, Opio Aweri, Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa, Paul Mugamba, Richard Butera and Justice Mike Chibita.

The application filed by the Attorney General and the Electoral Commission against Former Bufumbira East MP Eddie Kwizera is set to be heard on February 6th, 2020.

On December 27th, 2019, a panel of five Constitutional Court Justices led by the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Ddolo ordered six MPs out of Parliament on grounds that they had been elected into non-existing constituencies.

The said MPs include; Apac Municipality Member of Parliament, Patrick Ocan, Sheema Municipality MP Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, Ibanda Municipality MP Tarsis Rwaburindore Bishanga, Nebbi Municipality MP Hashim Sulaiman, Kotido Municipality MP Abrahams Lokii and Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa. Abrahams Lokii

The justices noted that the affected MPs stood for non-existing positions because their constituencies’ villages or cells and other administrative units had not yet been demarcated by the Electoral Commission which is vested with the powers to do so in as far as the law is concerned.

However, on January 10th, 2020 the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking to stay the execution of the orders of the Constitutional court pending determination of their appeal.