Sexual Offences Bill re-tabled

By Moses Kyeyune

Kumi Woman MP Monicah Amoding has this afternoon presented to Parliament a new copy of the Sexual Offences Bill.

The Bill includes new proposals that criminalise sexual violence and all forms of sexual harassment, including same sex relations, child pornography as well as child prostitution and cyber harassment among others.

In February this year Parliament advised the bill be withdrawn and re-modeled to match the aspiration of its proponents.

Moving as a Private member on the Bill, Amoding has noted however that the government denied her a certificate of financial implication.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga says however that there is no more time for the Certificate since the government had been notified in time and only failed to act.