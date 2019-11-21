Sexual violence at work places highly increasing

By Prossy Kisakye

International Domestic Workers Federation is worried about the increasing cases of violence and harassment in the working environment.

This was revealed by Vicky Kanyoka the African coordinator of the federation at a workshop aimed at collecting views on how to end violence and harassment against women in the world of work.

Kanyoka said that working women across the globe face similar challenges of being abused sexually by their employers and in case of survival, women prefer keeping quite.

She added that even a few who come up to raise their voices against such violence they are not attended to.