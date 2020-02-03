Police in Kibinge in Bukomansimbi district is investigating circumstances under which a 35-year-old man was killed and his body was dumped in a garden.

The shocking incident occurred at Maleku village in Kibinge sub-county in Bukomansimbi district.

Jane Nakabazi a resident of Maleku, says that she was shocked to land on a body of unidentified person dumped in her garden.

Nakabazi says that she was digging by the time she landed on the dead body.

Locals says that the man was killed from another place and dumped in their area because he is not known in their area.

The southern regional police spokesperson Paul Kangave, says that police has not yet identified the deceased because he did not have any identification documents

He says that police has taken the deceased’s body to Masaka regional referral hospital for postmortem as investigations into the matter goes on.