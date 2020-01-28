Spedag Interfreight Uganda a logistics provider company has sued Simba Oil company for allegedly failing to pay it about Shs14 billion.

In a lawsuit filed before the high court commercial division, Spedag claims that in 2019, Simba Oil Limited requested for services of freight and customs clearing services for its imported cargo from Mombasa port to its site in Tororo, but after it completed its work, Simba failed to pay for the service.

Spedag Interfreight further states that upon further demand for payment, SIMBA Oil Limited subsequently paid about Shs700million leaving a balance of about Shs14billion.

Spedag Interfreight Uganda states that they have engaged the oil company at its top management with a view to securing payment but these efforts have been ignored with haughty indifference now they are seeking the court to order the company to pay the said money in question.