Singer Fresh Kid shocks fans as he tops his class

By Noelyn Nassuuna

Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid has shocked his fans as he was announced among the best performers in his class despite the fact that he is always performing at functions.

The young and talented singer was announced as an academic giant, who topped his P.2 stream at Kampala Parents School.

Despite his popularity and the demands of his career, Fresh Kid did not let that distract him from his studies, something that enabled him attain such a position.

“It is true that Fresh Kid emerged as one of the best performers. However, he topped his stream, P.2 K but not the entire P.2 class,” the deputy principal, Esther Mulwana confirmed.

Also, many people on social media have praised Fresh Daddy (Fresh Kid’s father) for constantly following up on his son’s studies. This is mainly because Fresh Daddy earlier reported to the youth minister that Fresh Kid’s manager was making him miss school.

Earlier this year in April, Rajiv Ruparelia, the managing director of Ruparelia Foundation offered Fresh Kid a scholarship to study at Kampala Parents School.