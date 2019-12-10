Sironko landslide victims cry for help

By Yahudu Kitunzi

The landslide survivors in Sironko District are crying foul due to lack of food, shelter and beddings since they were displaced.

The over 260 survivors are currently living in the temporary shelters at Bugimagu Primary school.

The Simuma Parish LC2 Chairperson, Robert Mabusi, says government has neglected the displaced people.

However, the Sironko Disaster Committee Chairperson, Robert Nambadi says the Office of the Prime Minister will deliver relief items to the affected residents, soon.

Early last week, landslides hit the Sub-counties of Zesui and Masaba killing a number of people, displacing hundreds of people. Four bodies have been recovered so far.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rains, which had been pounding Bugisu Sub-region and other parts of the country.