Six people have been charged and further remanded to Luzira prison for gang-raping a 19-year old woman.

The six led by Lawrence Ssempijja have been arraigned before Justice Yasin Nyanzi but they denied rape charges.

The prosecution says the suspects on April 30th, 2018 at Bujuuko village in Wakiso district, had carnal knowledge with a girl without her consent.

They are also accused of robbing Rogers Twongirwe of cash 2.5million shillings and Standard Chartered Bank ATM cards while armed with a panga.

They are also to return to court on February 5th for hearing of the case.