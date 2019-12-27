By Ruth Anderah

The constitutional court has ordered six Mps to Vacate parliament on grounds that they were elected in nonexistent constituencies.

The affected Mps are from the newly created municipalities of Bugiri, Apac, Nebbi, Kotido, Ibanda and Sheema.

The affected Mps include; Bugiri’s Asuman Basalirwa, Sheema’s Elioda Tumwesigye, Apac’s Patrick Ochan, Ibanda’s Tarsis Rwaburindore, Nebbi’s Hashim Sulaiman and Kotido’s Abraham Lokii.

5 justices including the Deputy chief justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, Kenneth Kakuru, Cheborion Barishaki, Fredrick Engonda- Ntende and Christopher Madrama unanimously ruled that the elections in the above municipalities were conducted neither in general elections now as a by election which are the only recognized ways of electing Mps into parliament.

A one Eddie Kwizera had contested the election of the 6 Mps before dissolution of existing parliament is null and void.

The justices have also explained the 6 were elected during the 2016 general elections before the new municipalities were curved out and that in any case, the Electoral commission ought to have waited for the 2021 General elections to get representatives for the new municipalities created in August 2018.

Here the Electoral commission has been faulted and condemned to pay half of the total costs to Kwizera for causing an inconvenience to innocent people (six affected MPs) by making them leave whatever they had to do and also incur costs to take part in unlawful elections and contest for non-existing vacancies.