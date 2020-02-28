Small Claims procedure, a civil claim whose subject matter value does not exceed UGX. 10,000,000 has been extended to two more Magistrate courts including; Nakifuma and Nsangi as judiciary ensures that access to justice initiative reaches 76 courts.

Judiciary came up with this procedure as a new form of mediation in matters arising out of the supply of goods, debts, and rent.

The launches of the procedure were both presided over by the Resident judges, of the areas; Justice David Batema Ndikabona of Mukono circuit and Justice Phillip Odoki of Mpigi circuit.

The people of Nakifuma applauded the Grade 1 Magistrate Esther Nahirya for her great work and open-door policy.

The resident Judge in Mpigi Phillip Odoki said that Small Claims Procedure helps with the reduction of case backlog in the system.

Justice Odoki also thanked the Mayor Haji Abdul Kiyimba for making time to discuss way forward on getting better court premises, while the Mayor thanked the Judiciary for bringing this procedure to his area