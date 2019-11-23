South Sudan capital gets electricity for first time

By Our reporter

South Sudan has received electricity for the first time marking a new era.

Yesterday, the grid and power distribution system was launched in the country’s capital Juba.

The government and other private institutions have been using their own generators.

Speaking at the launch, President Salva Kiir said war is over and the focus will now be on development to deliver services to people.

He said electricity will eradicate pollution that comes with large scale use of diesel in the environment, and assured the country that the government will focus on developing hydroelectric power and the renewable energy sector.

The Ezra Group from Eritrea has invested as much as $289 million in a power plant that will provide 100 megawatts for Juba when completed.

The first phase of the 30 megawatts shall be complete in four phases over the next two years.