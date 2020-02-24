The High Court is set to hold 11 Special Sessions on Land Justice in different parts of the country, targeting to clear at least 220 land cases in 60 days.

According Judiciary’s communications office, the sessions are scheduled to commence tomorrow February 24 and that six of the sessions will be held at the Land Division in Kampala targeting 120 cases, and five other sessions will be held at the Mukono, Mbale, Masaka, Mpigi, Kabale and Jinja High Courts.

The Judiciary faces a perennial problem of case backlog and the problem is more severe in Land Justice where 52 percent of the cases are more than two years old in the courts.

According to the press release issued today at the Land Division, there are 11,952 cases pending in the court system, and of these at least half are backlog.