The Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama has said that the elections for special interest groups will be delayed following the ban of the public gatherings by President Museveni over the threat of coronavirus outbreak.

President Museveni yesterday said that all public gatherings across the country must be suspended and schools closed for at least one month as one of the measures to combat the spread of the virus should it be confirmed in the country.

Byabakama tells KFM that the banned public gatherings include elections, especially those that call for lining up behind candidates.

He says the commission is yet to come up with a position to update the nation about the changes in the election road map.

According to the Electoral Commission road map, the elections for special interest groups were slated to start next in April 2020.