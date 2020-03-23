Spirit manufacturers have agreed as a sign of patriotism to convert Shs7.3 million liters of alcohol in their facilities to make affordable and quality hand sanitizers to guard the population against covid-19.

The agreement according to the investment and privatization minister Evelyn Anite was reached upon during a meeting between Uganda Manufacturers Association and spirit manufacturers this morning.

This development comes at the time Uganda is faced with a shortage of hand sanitizers whose prices have even been hiked.

Anite says in exchange, the government will give incentives such as; corporation tax, excise duty waivers and Value Added Tax to manufacturers approved by UNBS and the National Drug Authority for them to maximise production.

The country currently has only two companies manufacturing sanitizers and due to this government incentive, 48 companies have now applied to start manufacturing the same.