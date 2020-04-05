Police in Buikwe district is investigating circumstances under which a 10 year old boy was allegedly hanged to death by his step-mother.

According to the Sezibwa region police spokesperson Hellen Butoto, although this step-mother, Fatuma Nakamya, 30, reported the incident to police, she is the number one suspect in the murder.

Nakamya a resident of Buloba west Wakisi division Njeru municipality Buikwe district reported the death of her step son Yunusu Masirwa 10yrs who she claims she found on the branch of a jackfruit tree hanged using a dry banana fibre rope around his neck by unknown person in her garden.

Police says they found the deceased”so body with bruises and blood oozing out of his private parts.

Fatuma has in the meantime been arrested on murder charges at Njeru Central Police Station as investigations continue.