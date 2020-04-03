The Minister of Works and transport Gen Katumba Wamala has clarified on the use of stickers that allow essential workers to move amid the lock down.

In his address to the nation, the president banned the use of private cars but said people in essential sectors such as the media, Medical, health misnitry, government agencies like UMEME, national water, KCCA among others would be allowed to be move and special stickers were to be issued to them.

Addressing the media, Minister Katumba said the stickers only grant one access to move within the Kampala Greater Metropolitan Area and for one to move outside Kampala, they must seek for permission.

He adds that the stickers do not allow one to drive during the curfew hours of 7pm to 6:30am.

He has implored all essential workers to be home by 7pm or sleep at work if they cannot meet the curfew deadline.

Katumba has meanwhile warned all those who try to forge the sticker saying their vehicles shall be impounded and charged for deliberately wanting to transport the virus