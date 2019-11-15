Stop blaming government, learn politics-Kamya

By Ritah Kemigisa

The opposition has been asked to stop blaming the government for blocking their activities and instead get to learn the real politics of soliciting for support.

The advice comes from the Kampala Minister, Betty Kamya who was once a strong opposition member.

Kamya says the opposition should stop gallery and cheap politics where they need to do something to be captured by the media.

She says real politics is underground and is done at night where people are individually consulted.

“It is an excuse for opposition to say that we cant do politics because we are blocked. If one hundred of you can sit down and go every night to a house, how many people would you have covered in five years?” she questioned.

According to Kamya, the only opposition person with the right approach to politics is the Rt. Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance national Transformation.

“The only person who had the right approach was Mugisha Muntu. I don’t know what happened to him. he lacked the staying power to go and do it,” she said.