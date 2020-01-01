The archbishop of the church of Uganda His grace Stanley Ntagali has cautioned all the politicians planning to contest for different position in 2021 elections to stop commercializing Ugandan politics.

While delivering his new year message at Namirembe cathedral, Ntangali says that most people in this country have started worming up for 2021 elections and majority of them are going to sell their properties like land to acquire money for campaigns.

He says that politicians should let Ugandans to vote them on merit so that the people who will end up in parliament present issues that benefit the people who elected them.

He says that Ugandans should stop commercialising the politics of this country since leadership comes from God.