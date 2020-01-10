The minister of Agriculture, Animal industry and fisheries, Vicente Ssempijja decries the continued cut of the sector’s budget which he says is greatly affecting the sector’s growth.

The minister made the remarks while presenting the budget framework paper of the sector for the financial year, 2020/21 to the agriculture committee of Parliament.

The sector’s projection for the coming financial year stands at Shs950.62 billion compared to Shs1 trillion provided budget for the current financial year 2019/20.

He says the budget cuts of 180billion shillings for the sector in the current financial year, affected the purchase of NAADS assorted inputs among others