The state minister of higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo has cautioned students who passed the 2019 Uganda advanced certificate of education to stop opting for useless courses at Universities.

A total of 65,700 students who sat for the exams qualified to join Universities after attaining the minimum two required principal passes.

Muyingo says that gone are the days when students could join the Universities just for the seek of attaining degrees and celebrating graduation ceremonies.

He says that things have changed, where people opt for courses they think are relevant and up-to-date.

It is against this background that he asked those who passed to use this vacation and study what type of skills are needed in the labor market.

He says that it requires them to go for certificates and diplomas, they should opt for institutions, provided they will be able to compete for available jobs.