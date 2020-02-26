The permanent secretary ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Pius Wakabi has appealed to Ugandans to stop making fun of the locusts challenge and take it seriously.

He made the call while receiving 5 food trucks from the UN World Food Program that will help in transporting food and tools to fight locusts in districts the insects have invaded

Wakaba says Ugandans should join the fight against locusts and pray if they have to because the insects will not only cause famine but will cost the economy large sums of revenue from agriculture produce.

He says if the threat is not addressed, feeding this nation could be a big problem in the near future.

In 2018 the UN bought 200 metric tonnes of food products for USD50 million, in 2019 they bought 53 metric tonnes and in 2020 they have so far bought 35 Metric tonnes of food produce from Uganda

So far Uganda has received UN support worth USD1.3 Million.