Student leaders in public universities have condemned Captain Sula Sserunjogi of the UPDF over his comments on the hopeful president, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Speaking to a congregation at Butologo hill in Mubende on Wednesday at Africa Kwetu journey, Captain Sula Sserunjogi said he cannot think of life with the legislator cum singer as the commander in chief of the security forces.

Jonathan Tundulu, the Guild president of Kyambogo University said something should be done to make sure that Army and all security agencies in the country distance themselves from politics if peace is to prevail in this country.

He has disclosed that Captain Sserunjoji must come out clearly and tell the nation what he meant by his statement because, in Uganda, the Army doesn’t decide who leads the country.