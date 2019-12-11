Suspected cholera outbreak strikes Budaka

By Mudangha Kolyanga

A suspected cholera outbreak has struck Budaka district leaving 30 people admitted at Budaka Health centre 1V in critical condition.

The District Health officer, Dr. Elisa Mulwani says most of the cases were reported on Monday and have been put under isolation at the health center waiting to be relocated to Nansanga Cholera Isolation centre.

He says most of the patients are residents of Sekulo B, Kadimukoli Sub-county in Budaka district.

Dr. Mulwani adds that as a control measure, a number of restrictions including a ban on sale of food stuffs on the roads and in other places that do not meet the required health standards, have been put in place.

Health officials have blamed the outbreak to open defection in the area with latrine coverage standing at 70% in Kamonkoli sub county.