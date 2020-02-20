The Deputy Police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan, Patrick Onyango says the two suspects apprehended at parliament yesterday are to be charged with 3 counts of criminal trespass, malicious damage, and interrupting parliamentary business.

He says one of the suspects is being held at Jinja Road Police Station, while the other is at the Central Police Station.

Onyango has told journalists at the CIID headquarters in Kibuli that the duo has already recorded statements from which the police have established that they came in as harmless visitors.

The suspects will soon have their files presented to the State Attorney for perusal before they are arraigned before City Hall Court.