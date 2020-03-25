Police in Mpigi district has released suspects who committed petty crimes as per the orders of the Inspector General of Police recently amid the growing threat of Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Mpigi district police commander, Herbert Nuwagaba, the suspects that were to be bonded have gone home and more are being bonded from all police stations and police posts.

He, however, says the bond is not freedom and does not mean that the suspects’ case file has been put away but they will be monitored and after the scare, the suspects will be prosecuted.