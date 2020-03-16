By The Citizen

Tanzania has confirmed the first Covid-19 case.

The 46-year-old Tanzanian national arrived on Sunday from Belgium aboard the Rwandaair plane and landed at Kilimanjaro International airport. However, on arrival, the thermo scanner did not detect any high temperature.

According to the citizen, she visited Sweden, Germany and back to Belgium before returning to Tanzania on March 15th.

The patient went into self-isolation but later tested positive of coronavirus. She is currently at Mount Meru Hotel.