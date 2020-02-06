Uganda Peoples Defence Forces today marks its 39th Tarehe Sita anniversary.

The main celebrations are to be held at Butalangu Grounds –Kiwoko in Nakaseke District under the theme “Consolidating the UPDF strategic partnership with the people to guard gains of liberation.”

The UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Richard Karemire, says the pre-event civil-military activities carried out during this week in various districts of Luweero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, and Wakiso were aimed at fostering harmony between the forces and the people.

Some of the activities conducted included cleaning of institutions, urban centres, tree planting, engineering works, and medical camps.

Tarehesita celebrated every 6th February signifies the day the National Resistance Army launched an attack on Kabamba Barracks.