Educationists are optimistic that the implementation of the national teacher and curriculum policy will solve exam leakages and malpractices in national exams.

It was observed in the just-released 2019 PLE results that many candidates who were fed on leaked exam papers failed and wrote expressions like “this is not our examination” on their answer sheets.

Now the executive secretary Federation for Non-State Education Institutions Patrick Kaboyo says if the policy is put in place, it will help streamline what should be taught and assessed.

He meanwhile tasks stakeholders in the education sector to demand continuous assessment of pupils and students at the primary and secondary level as one of the measures to turn away candidates from cheating in exams.