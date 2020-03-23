By Shamim Nateebwa

At least 20 pupils and a number of teachers of Kabojja Junior School – Kitante branch have today been arrested for defying the presidential directive on the closure of schools over the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirms the arrest saying the matter is being investigated further.

Last week, the President ordered that all schools and higher institutions of learning be closed and learners sent home as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after cases of the disease were confirmed in neighboring countries of Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, and DR Congo.

On Saturday night the country announced the first positive case of the virus.