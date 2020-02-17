By Benjamin Jumbe

Secondary school teachers have been asked to embrace the new lower secondary curriculum that is being rolled out today.

The National Curriculum Development Centre directed all school heads across the country to start implementing the new curriculum today drawing mixed reactions from various stakeholders.

This was after cabinet last week cleared implementation of the curriculum despite parliament suspension of the same over inadequate preparedness and lack of requisite textbooks for over 4,000 schools.

Some teachers have also complained of being ill-prepared. However, Patrick Kaboyo, the National Secretary Federation of Non-State Education Institutions says there is no need for any delay because nothing has changed save for the mode of delivery and assessment.

Kaboyo adds that no specialised training is needed for the teachers but rather the normal refresher courses as well as computer literacy.

He says the new curriculum has reduced the number of subjects from 43 to 21 will not only make learning more practical but also promote critical thinking