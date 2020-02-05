Tension is high in Masaka following the invasion of wild locusts in the area.

Farmers at Kabawutu Village in Buwunga Sub County in Masaka district are living in fear after a swarm of suspected wild locusts invaded their area.

According to locals on Monday, they were shocked to see a swarm of locusts invading a garden of pineapples in their area.

Residents led by Rose Luswete tried spraying the locusts but invasion which prompted them to try burning the piece of the plantation that had been invaded to stop them from spreading to other parts of the plantation.

Frugensio Kiyimba another resident in the area says that they have fear that their area is likely to be affected by hunger if government doesn’t come to their rescue in time.

Buwunga sub-county chairperson Francis Kimuli says that they have received information from locals about the invasion of the locusts which he says has created fear in the community that they may spread to other parts of the district.

Masaka district production officer Lawrence Mayega, says that they have informed the ministry about the strange insects that have invaded the area adding that they are expecting a team of experts from the ministry to forge a way forward.