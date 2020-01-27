The 22nd Annual Judges Conference kicks off today in Kampala.

The conference will be under the theme: “Discharging the Mandate of the Judiciary: Towards a Modern, Professional and Effective Judiciary.

However, the Conference will be officially opened by the President H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni tomorrow.

According to a statement issued by Judiciary’s communications office, the Conference will specifically focus on discussing the Performance of each Court for the year 2019, achievements and challenges facing the Judiciary as an arm of government.

Judicial officers will also share experiences and best practices in addressing the gaps in the administration of justice and come up with recommendations aimed at addressing the gaps identified.

They are to strengthen the role of judicial officers in the administration and management of Court registries, registry staff, data and physical files for more effective justice delivery.