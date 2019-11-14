“The big day is finally here,” says an excited Hamza

Hamza Ssebunya has finally spoken to the public ahead of his introduction ceremony that is slated today at Rema Namakula’s parent’s home in Nabbingo, Bataka.

Dr. Hamza revealed that he is happy that the long awaited day has finally arrived amidst public gossip and intimidation.

“I am so happy that the day is here,” Hamza said on BBS TV before setting off to Nabbingo.

Hamza together with his family and friends gathered at Kabira International Club where they had prayers and agreed to meet at Trinity College Nabbingo before continuing to Rema’s parent’s home.

The groom and his convoy have traveled in luxurious cars like Rolls Royce and Mercedes which has left very many people envious.

Rema first publicized the news of her new lover towards the end of August 2019, leaving her long time ex-lover and fellow artiste Eddy Kenzo. Kenzo and Rema were dating for close to five years before calling it quits. The couple have one child.

Last month, Rema posted pictures on her Facebook wall of the Buganda traditional visit ceremony known as ‘kukyala’ where Hamza was welcomed at her aunt’s place and introduced as her fiancé to her relatives.