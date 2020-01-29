The body of the fallen former defense minister Peter Otai who died at the beginning of this month in London has been brought back into the country for burial.

Otai served under Milton Obote 11’s government and went to exile in London in 1985.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, Faizo Muzeyi, head of media and communication, said the party is to accord the late a befitting burial.

Otai’s body will be airlifted from Kololo airstrip tomorrow to Soroti at his ancestral home in Oderai for the vigil. This will be followed by prayers at St. Peter’s cathedral church on Friday then his body will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Meanwhile, UPC has thanked government for collaborating in bringing back the remains of the former minister.

Otai served as Uganda’s ambassador to Ethiopia from 1979-1981 as well as the state minister for defense from 1981-1985