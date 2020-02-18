By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has said there is no law requiring contestants to first clear with URA if they are contesting for any political position.

It follows recent remarks by the Authority’s Commissioner, General Doris Akol while addressing journalists in Kampala who said it will be mandatory for all aspirants to acquire a tax clearance certificate to be eligible to stand for any position.

She says the certificate is meant to confirm that one has been compliant with their tax obligations.

However, while launching the National Voters Register Display exercise in Kampala, the commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama said unless the law is amended to make a clearance.