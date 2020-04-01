The army spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire, has dismissed reports about a shooting in Nateete.

Brigadier Karemire has taken to twitter saying there was no shooting incident in Nateete and that the reports are fake.

Reports that were making rounds on social media last night claimed that local defence unit officers shot dead 3 people and wounded 2 others in Nateete.

Also Kampala metropolitan deputy spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyere has dismissed the same reports urging the public to disregard the post as fake.

The fake report came amidst criticism by many about how LDU personnel handle themselves.