There was no shooting incident along Entebbe expressway-Police

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police has dismissed as fake reports of an alleged shooting incident along the Entebbe expressway last night.

Social media has been awash with reports of how Boston doctor together with his family were shot dead last evening along the Expressway.

However, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says there was no shooting along the highway adding that they only registered a hit and run accident case.

Owoyesigyire says the fatal accident involved three motor vehicles.

He says no death was registered as all occupants of the vehicles escaped with minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals.