Three people who are accused of stealing Plumbing materials valued at Shs8.1 million from hardware city in Kampala have been arraigned before Buganda road court and charged with theft.

These include a security guard attached to SGA and a resident of Mbuya in Nakawa division, 18-year-old Confidence Tumuhimbise a waitress and also resident of Mbuya and 20-year-old Kenneth Niwamanya a casual laborer and resident of Katanga zone also in Nakawa division Kampala district.

These have however pleaded not guilty before grade one magistrate Joan Acca and remanded until February 7th, 2020 as investigations continue.

Prosecution states that between December 2019 and January 19th, 2020, at hardware city in Kampala stole plumbing materials valued at 8,100,000 shillings a property of a one Abdallah Sembajwe.

Tumuhimbise is further charged with receiving alleged stolen plumbing materials valued at 1.9 million shillings belonging to a one Bakar Edris while Niwamanya is also separately charged with allegedly receiving stolen plumbing materials valued at 840,000 shillings.