The Speaker of Parliament has issued a ban on three MPs who travelled to Dubai recently.

The trio is Makindye Ssabagabo MP Emmanuel Ssempala Kigozi, Lwengo Woman MP Cissy Namujju and Nakifuma County MP Robert Kafeero Sekitoleko.

The MPs have been banned from accessing Parliament for the next 30 days.

The Speaker says they have violated the guidelines issued by the President.

Earlier today, Ssempala was denied access to Parliament’s canteen after his temperature levels were seen to be at 40 degrees.

The Ministry of Health last night asked all those who have travelled to the United Arab Emirates in the past two weeks to report to the ministry for help, but the MPs did not heed to the call.

Uganda currently has nine confirmed cases of coronavirus victims.