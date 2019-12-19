Three people killed in Mbarara accident

By Ritah Kemigisa

A fatal accident that happened this morning along the Kampala-Masaka highway has claimed the lives of three people.

The Rwizi police spokesperson Samson Kasasira says the accident occurred at Rwegajo Biharwe after the driver of a Range Rover Registration number UAM 338Y knocked dead two people who were on a motorcycle, Bajaj boxer registration number UEU 993F.

Kasasira says two yet to be identified occupants of the motorcycle died on spot and the Range rover driver identified as Frank Rweranga did not survive either.

He adds that the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Mbarara Regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

He however says the cause of the accident has not yet been established but investigations are ongoing.

Kasasira has now urged all motorists to remain vigilant on the road, avoid speeding especially during this festive season.