Local Defence Unit personnel under the Rubaga battalion have shot dead three people who were attempting to rob an airport taxi carrying a woman from abroad.

Bilal Katamba, who speaks for the UPDF First Division says the incident happened at Nankinga zone Bunamwaya Makindye Sabagabo, Wakiso district.

He identifies the deceased thugs who were moving a Toyota Harrier as; Ambrose Byareta a police constable, Fred Turyomunsi working in the armory at police headquarters and a civilian only identified as James.

Katamba says a pistol has been discovered from the scene of the crime while the two vehicles have since disappeared.

Investigations are still on.