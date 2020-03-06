By Juliet Nalwooga

Three UPDF soldiers have been killed after some unknown civilians attacked Oduk UPDF detach in Zombo Town Council, in Zombo District late last night.

Three of the attackers armed with machetes were also killed but the others are still on the run.

Lt Colonel Deo Akiki, the UPDF deputy spokesperson tells KFM that they have so far recovered some documents from the dead attackers that they will use to track down their colleagues.

He has cautioned the public against such suicidal attacks.

According to a resident of Oduk Village in Paidha Town council, Mr. Charles Wanican, the unknown men who he alleges were over 100 attacked the UPDF detach.