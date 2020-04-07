The public has been tipped on how best to keep fit during the lockdown.

This is after police warned all those jogging in large groups as has been the trend of late.

Speaking to Kfm Robert Ddamulira a fitness instructor says simple exercises such as; skipping the rope, stationary running, push-up and sit-ups, shadow boxing, music aerobic and yoga among others can be practiced.

Dhamulira however cautions against immediate change from a particular type of exercise to another arguing that the body can only gradually improve and get used to a new type of training.

Yesterday, the world marked the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland emphasised the importance of exercise during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She expressed concern that public parks have been shut, beaches emptied and stadia deserted, as an unprecedented 2.5 billion people across the world are told to sit at home.

She warns that this enforced inactivity can contribute to intense stress and can lead to long-term negative health impacts.