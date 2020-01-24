The government has been urged to promote open and meaningful access to decision making to end corruption tendencies in the country.

This is after Uganda maintained its position as the second most corrupt country in the East African region and ranked 137thout of 180 countries globally in the 2019 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International yesterday.

Peter Wandera, the Executive director of Transparency International implores the government to make lobbying activities public and easily accessible.

Wandera also asks the government to tackle preferential treatment to ensure budgets and public goods and services are not driven by personal connections.