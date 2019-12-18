Tooro kingdom officials warned against evicting people

By ProssyKisakye

Tooro kingdom officials have been warned against evicting people who are occupying the properties that the government is set to return to them.

This is after the central government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the kingdom to return assets that were forcefully taken over in 1966.

Yesterday, government instituted a 28-member committee to verify the properties before they are returned or compensation is effected.

Speaking during the launch of the committee held in Kampala, the state minister for lands Persis Namuganza threatened to review the agreement with the kingdom if it evicts or harasses people occupying that land.

Tooro kingdom premier Bernard Tungwako allayed fears of evictions from the land saying their land policy does not support the practice.