By Joseph Omollo

The elderly persons in Malaba town council Tororo district have commended government for considering rolling out the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment Scheme to all districts for older persons but have asked that the beneficiary age be reviewed.

They argue that putting the Senior Citizens Grant beneficiary age bar at 80 years and above has left out a big number of vulnerable and elderly, suggested that it be lowered to 65 years.

The concerned group of the elderly persons made the appeal before the outgoing minister of state for health general duties [also the area district woman MP] Sarah Achieng Opendi during a disaster and risk management community meeting over the weekend held at Amoni ‘’B’’ cell in Asinge ward Malaba town council.