The minister Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde has wooed European entrepreneurs to invest in the vast opportunities in Uganda which is a hub of trade and investment presents.

She made the appeal during the ongoing first-ever Uganda-Europe business forum underway in Munyonyo.

According to Kyambadde, there are opportunities for trade in Agriculture especially cold storage facilities, processing and export, irrigation and machinery, green energy and waste management, ICT, digital economy among others.

She has meanwhile assured the investors of at least a 75% rate of return due to the favorable doing of the business environment.

Kyambadde says Uganda has a stable political situation, a fully liberalised economy, justice, government commitment to the private sector and incentives.