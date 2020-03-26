Traders in various parts of the country have continued to hike prices of food items and some essential commodities in total defiance of the presidential directive against the same.

As soon as the first case of coronavirus was confirmed last week on Saturday, traders across the country hiked food commodities triggering panic buying by the public.

The president the swung into action and threatened to revoke licences of defiant traders.

However, prices have continued to rise and according to a mini-survey conducted by KFM’s Damali Mukhaye, a 500gm packet of salt now goes for Shs 4,000, up from Shs800, while a kilogram of sugar now costs Shs5000, up from Shs3200 charged a few days ago.

Other items like rice now cost between Shs4500 and Shs5000 from Shs 3,500, per kg, beans are going for Shs 6,000 from Shs4000 and maize flour is going for Shs 2,500 from Shs1,900.

A kilo of ground nuts and cowpeas are now going for Shs 8,000, up from Shs6000, while for 3 litters of cooking oil one needs to part with Shs 24,000, up from Shs17,000.

However, amid all the panic and growing uncertainty, the chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) Everest Kayondo says there is no justification for this unreasonable rise in commodities since most are produced locally and have thus not been affected by the international travel restrictions.